U.S. stock futures bounce after tech rout sends Nasdaq into correction

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Futures up: Nasdaq 1.77%, Dow 0.51%, S&P 0.77%

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Nasdaq futures bounced on Wednesday following a brutal sell-off in heavyweight technology stocks that sent the Nasdaq Composite index into correction territory in just three sessions.

The tech-heavy stock index .IXIC tumbled 4.1% on Tuesday, bringing total losses since Sept. 2 to 10%, with declines led by stocks such as Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O, Facebook Inc FB.O and Netflix Inc NFLX.O after a rally dominated by the so-called "stay-at-home" winners.

Investors were also unnerved by heavy trades in tech stock call options by SoftBank Group Corp 9984.T during the run up in U.S. equities. A measure of demand for protective put options in relation to call options, used to bet on upside, has risen sharply.

Tesla Inc TSLA.O surged 7% in premarket trading after shedding about $80 billion of its market capitalization in the previous session following its surprise exclusion from the S&P 500.

At 5:37 a.m. ET, Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 196 points, or 1.77%, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 140 points, or 0.51%, and S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 25.75 points, or 0.77%.

Wall Street's fear gauge .VIX slipped further away from near three-month highs as stock markets also shrugged off news about AstraZeneca AZN.L pausing global trials of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after an unexplained illness in a participant.

Lululemon Athletica Inc LULU.O dropped 4.9% after the yogawear maker forecast a drop in current-quarter adjusted profit due to higher marketing expenses.

