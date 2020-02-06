U.S. Stock Futures Are Climbing Because China Said it Will Lower Tariffs on U.S. Goods

Wall Street headed for more gains on Thursday, boosted by news that China will halve tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports, driving fresh optimism for the global economy. That is as coronavirus worries continue to fade.

On the heels of Wednesday’s record-setting session for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, and a more than 400-point gain for the Dow industrials, stock futures were solidly in the green. Dow futures rose 125 points to 29,366. Asian stocks closed higher, while European equities were also well in the green.

A busy earnings morning is ahead for investors, with earnings from Twitter, Cigna, Philip Morris and Yum Brands, among others, expected early on Thursday. After the close, we’ll hear from ride-share group Uber, Activision and Take-Two Interactive among others. Shares of Tesla are down another 4% in premarket trading after Wednesday’s 17% tumble.

Meanwhile, the countdown to Friday’s nonfarm payrolls data is on, with weekly jobless claims, productivity and unit labor costs due ahead of the open.

A rally for stocks has been set in place by fading worries over the coronavirus outbreak, even as the death and infection toll in China continues and the World Health Organization said the last 24 hours or so has brought the biggest jump in cases since the epidemic began.

But all this appetite for stocks is worrying some. “The odds that the next 10% move is to the downside versus the upside, I think, are much higher,” said Miller Tabak + Co.’s lead strategist Matt Maley.

Maley said the market has been “priced for perfection” for a while, making it harder to rally much higher from here. Nor should individual investors chase those gains, he cautions.

“At the beginning of the year, if the market is rallying, [institutional investors] have to be in...they can’t fall behind their bogeys early in the year, because they spend the rest of the year playing catch-up and it’s too hard to do,” Maley explained. Read more here.

