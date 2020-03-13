U.S. Stock Futures And European Equities Are Up as Markets Try To Stabilize After Historic Meltdown

Global equities were trying to find a footing on Friday after a brutal session of trading as investors look to central banks and governments to soften the economic blow from the coronavirus.

Stocks on Wall Street suffered their worst losses since the “Black Monday” crash of Oct. 19, 1987 on Thursday, as investors panicked out of nearly everything, including bonds and gold. The panic was centered on fears governments and central banks were not doing enough to deal with the economic fallout of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose over 800 points, or 4%, to 21,818, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were up 4% each. The Dow plunged 2,352.60 points, or 10%, to end at 21,200.62 on Thursday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rallied 2.7% on Friday after the worst day in history for the index. Spanish and Italian stocks led the way after exchange authorities in those countries and in the U.K. banned short selling on those beaten-down equities.

And central banks were active on Friday. Norway’s central bank reduced rates, while the ECB tried to walk back disappointment over no interest-rate cut on Thursday.

Chief Economist Philip Lane said in a blog post on Friday that the central bank retains the option of cutting interest rates in future if it sees fit. He added that the bank would “ensure that the elevated spreads that we see in response to the acceleration of the spreading of the coronavirus do not undermine transmission.”

Asia finished mostly lower, with the Nikkei 225 index sliding 6%, but Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 stood out. The index jumped 4.4% after leaders across the country signed a deal to cushion the economy from the outbreak that has now infected more than 100,000 people globally.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_5ff55c3d962c1ecea7cf386f.json

Analysts voiced caution, though, saying the gains could just be a knee-jerk response to a bruising week for equities as the coronavirus continues to spread outside of China.

“Usual Friday drill — no one will want to get the wrong side of risk over the weekend when markets are closed. Liquidity is drying up. Dislocation to worsen and we could see circuit breakers tripped again on Wall Street,” said Neil Wilson, chief market analyst at Markets.com.

“No one would mind if they just closed all the exchanges today and we go home for the weekend early,” he said, in a note to clients.

