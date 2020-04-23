U.S. stock funds see fourth straight week of inflows -Lipper

Adds more data, context

NEW YORK, April 23 (Reuters) - U.S.-based stock funds tallied a fourth straight week of inflows, according to Lipper data, although the inflows were at a lower level than earlier in the month as equities have slipped back after rebounding sharply off March lows.

U.S.-based taxable bond funds attracted $5.3 billion for the week, their second straight week of inflows, following six weeks in a row of outflows, Lipper data showed. U.S. high-yield taxable corporate bond funds had inflows for a fourth straight week, drawing $2.22 billion after a record $7.66 billion in the prior week, according to Lipper.

U.S. stock funds drew $7.1 billion for the latest week ended Wednesday, extending a streak of inflows that began the week ended April 1. But the inflows in the latest period fell below those of the prior two weeks, the data showed.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has rebounded 25% from March 23 after massive stimulus from the Federal Reserve and U.S. federal government designed to mitigate the economic fallout from shutdowns caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

The index is down 2.7% so far this week as markets have been rattled by the rout in oil prices, and is down 13.4% in 2020.

U.S.-based money market funds, a proxy for investors seeking safe-haven assets, took in $122.6 billion, the eighth consecutive week of inflows, according to the data. That is up from the prior two weeks, but half the level of inflows seen in late March.

