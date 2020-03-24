U.S. Stimulus Talks and Lower Italy Toll Boost Global Stocks

Stocks advanced globally on Tuesday amid tentative signs that the coronavirus spread is slowing in Italy, one of the worst-hit countries, as negotiations continued on a U.S. stimulus package.

Markets rallied across Asia. The Nikkei 225 jumped 7.1% in Tokyo and the South Korean Kospi Composite rose nearly 9%.

In Europe, the German DAX surged 6.6% and the French CAC 40 increased 5.1%. The gains came even as economic data showed the worst-ever reading of the purchasing managers index in the eurozone in March.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 930 points.

https://asset.barrons.com/dynamic-insets/charts/cdc_255c9d44f5198b65d90f8981.json

Both new cases and deaths dropped for two days in Italy. “It means it took Italy 43 days from first case to peak case and 12 days after implementing the strictest travel restrictions. 43 days was exactly the same amount of time as it took South Korea to reach its apex. And if such is the case, the U.S. would be 14 days behind Italy,” said Thomas Lee, head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

The head of Germany’s public health institute separately said the infections rate in Europe’s largest economy was leveling off.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday imposed a virtual lockdown, advising citizens to only leave homes for essential shopping, health care and daily exercise.

The U.S. Senate still couldn’t reach agreement on a stimulus bill for households and businesses. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said from the Senate floor that he had “very good” discussions with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is leading the talks on the Republican side, and that the list of outstanding issues has narrowed “significantly.”

The Federal Reserve on Monday said it would buy an unlimited amount of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, starting with $125 billion every business day this week.

