U.S. Steel's Slovak unit shuts second blast furnace

December 06, 2022 — 08:30 am EST

Written by Robert Muller for Reuters ->

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Slovak steelmaker U.S. Steel Kosice has shut the second of its three blast furnaces until early next year as it faces high energy costs and a drop in demand, a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The closure of a second furnace comes after the group, part of the U.S. Steel Group X.N, closed one unit in September.

"The management decided to shut temporarily the blast furnace due to very high energy prices, low demand, and a steep increase in steel imports," company spokesperson Jan Baca said.

"We expect we will resume the operation of the two blast furnaces at the beginning of 2023," he said.

The group has also reduced working hours since mid-November to cut costs in the current market.

(Reporting by Robert Muller, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((jason.hovet@thomsonreuters.com;))

US Markets
Reuters
