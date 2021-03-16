U.S. Steel (X) Ups Q1 Earnings View on Healthy Demand & Prices

United States Steel Corporation X announced a revision to its first-quarter 2021 guidance. The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, up from 61 cents mentioned earlier.

The adjusted net income for the first quarter is also revised to $265 million from $160 million stated previously and excludes the impacts of acquiring the remaining stake in Big River Steel and non-recurring refinancing costs related to balance sheet enhancements, which were carried out in the quarter. The expected adjusted EBITDA for the quarter remains at $540 million, excluding the impacts of the Big River Steel acquisition.

The company notes that strong market conditions and its well timed acquisition of Big River Steel are backing significant earnings growth. Healthy flat-rolled customer demand across most end-markets and flow-through of higher steel prices are leading to higher results from its Flat-rolled and U.S. Steel Europe segments, and the newly formed “Mini Mill” segment, which will reflect the performance of Big River Steel.

The company is benefiting from solid market fundamentals, low steel supply-chain inventories, continued consumer-driven demand and pent-up infrastructure demand. The company’s strategy of customer-centric Best of Both positions it with diversified operations, enhanced balance sheet, and the ability to capitalize on a “stronger for longer” market environment, per U.S. Steel.

Shares of U.S. Steel have surged 314.7% in the past year compared with a 167.7% rise of the industry.

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

U.S. Steel currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.

Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 107.8% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have surged 148.4% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ashland has an expected earnings growth rate of 83.9% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have gained 88.4% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.6% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have rallied 301.1% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

