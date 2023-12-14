U.S. Steel (X) Surges 6.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

United States Steel (X) shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $38.59. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.8% gain over the past four weeks.

U.S. Steel’s stock popped on CNBC reports that it has received several acquisition bids above $40 per share including a bid from Cleveland-Cliffs.

This steel maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -78.2%. Revenues are expected to be $3.87 billion, down 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For U.S. Steel, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 19.6% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on X going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

U.S. Steel is part of the Zacks Steel - Producers industry. Commercial Metals (CMC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.6% higher at $47.28. CMC has returned -0.2% in the past month.

For Commercial Metals , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.52. This represents a change of -32.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Commercial Metals currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The New Gold Rush: How Lithium Batteries Will Make Millionaires

As the electric vehicle revolution expands, investors have a chance to target huge gains. Millions of lithium batteries are being made & demand is expected to increase 889%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.