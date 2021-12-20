U.S. Steel (X) Sees Seasonal Slowdown to Impact Q4 Results

United States Steel Corporation X recently provided fourth-quarter 2021 guidance. The adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter is forecast to be roughly $1.65 billion.

The company’s Flat-rolled segment is projected to deliver adjusted EBITDA approaching $1 billion in the fourth quarter and EBITDA margins near the third-quarter record levels. The strong performance would be led by increased flow-through of higher steel selling prices, offset by cautious seasonal buying and higher raw material and energy costs, U.S. Steel noted.

The Mini Mill segment is expected to continue delivering EBITDA margins similar to the third quarter’s record performance regardless of lower volumes due to cautious seasonal buying, reflecting the high-quality earnings in the Mini Mill segment.

The company expects the European segment to deliver lower EBITDA compared with the third quarter’s record performance, impacted by lower steel prices, unfavorable currency impacts and higher planned outage. The Tubular segment is projected to deliver improved EBITDA performance compared with the previous quarter on higher steel selling prices.

The company stated that it is ending the year on a strong note position of strength and projects continued strong performance in 2022 and beyond. In the current year, the company transformed its balance sheet, provided improved direct returns to stakeholders and is on the path to reach its “Best for All” future quicker.

It is anticipated that next year, its fixed price contracts will be resetting higher, providing better earnings stability compared with competitors with more spot exposure. While the outlook for the fourth quarter reflects impressive performance, it reflects a temporary slowdown in order entry activity, which it believes is related to typical seasonal year-end buying activity, the company noted.

The company bought back roughly $100 million of the common stock quarter to date. It has completed more than $400 million of deleveraging targeted for the fourth quarter and expects to end 2021 with around $3.9 billion of debt.

Shares of U.S. Steel have gained 32.8% in the past year compared with a 36.6% rise of the industry.

