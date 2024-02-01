U.S. Steel (X) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

United States Steel (X) reported $4.14 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 4.5%. EPS of $0.67 for the same period compares to $0.87 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.7 billion, representing a surprise of +11.94%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +168.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular : 132 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 117.99 Mmt.

: 132 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 117.99 Mmt. Average Steel Price per Ton - USSE : $716 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $811.25.

: $716 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $811.25. Average Steel Price per Ton - Flat-rolled : $978 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $946.60.

: $978 versus the six-analyst average estimate of $946.60. Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill : $807 versus $799.40 estimated by six analysts on average.

: $807 versus $799.40 estimated by six analysts on average. Steel Shipments in Tons - Mini Mill : 617 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 545.66 Mmt.

: 617 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 545.66 Mmt. Steel Shipments in Tons - Total : 3,807 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,673.2 Mmt.

: 3,807 Mmt versus the six-analyst average estimate of 3,673.2 Mmt. Net Sales- Mini Mill : $598 million compared to the $509.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year.

: $598 million compared to the $509.97 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.3% year over year. Net Sales- Flat-rolled : $2.57 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $2.57 billion versus $2.23 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Net Sales- USSE : $823 million compared to the $831.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year.

: $823 million compared to the $831.68 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.1% year over year. Net Sales- Tubular : $334 million compared to the $302.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.7% year over year.

: $334 million compared to the $302.22 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -32.7% year over year. Net Sales- Other Businesses : $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -300%.

: $2 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $3.65 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -300%. Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$179 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$208.09 million.

Shares of U.S. Steel have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

