U.S. Steel (X) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

United States Steel (X) reported $4.16 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 6.9%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.42% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.83, the EPS surprise was -1.20%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how U.S. Steel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Steel Shipments in Tons - Total : 3,803 Mmt versus 3,817.45 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average.

: 3,803 Mmt versus 3,817.45 Mmt estimated by five analysts on average. Steel Shipments in Tons - Flat Rolled : 2,049 Mmt compared to the 2,122.23 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.

: 2,049 Mmt compared to the 2,122.23 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts. Steel Shipments in Tons - U.S. Steel Europe : 1,072 Mmt compared to the 951.68 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.

: 1,072 Mmt compared to the 951.68 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts. Steel Shipments in Tons - Tubular : 114 Mmt compared to the 121 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts.

: 114 Mmt compared to the 121 Mmt average estimate based on five analysts. Average Steel Price per Ton - Tubular : $2,267 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2,238.77.

: $2,267 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2,238.77. Average Steel Price per Ton - Mini Mill : $977 versus $1,004.92 estimated by five analysts on average.

: $977 versus $1,004.92 estimated by five analysts on average. Net Sales- Mini Mill : $703 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $698.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%.

: $703 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $698.26 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +12.8%. Net Sales- Flat-rolled : $2.45 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year.

: $2.45 billion compared to the $2.54 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.8% year over year. Net Sales- USSE : $925 million compared to the $834.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year.

: $925 million compared to the $834.37 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.6% year over year. Net Sales- Tubular : $275 million versus $278.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.7% change.

: $275 million versus $278.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -45.7% change. Net Sales- Other Businesses : $2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%.

: $2 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.99 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -50%. Net Sales- Reconciling Items and Eliminations: -$198 million versus -$187.63 million estimated by two analysts on average.

Shares of U.S. Steel have returned -11.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.2% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

United States Steel Corporation (X) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.