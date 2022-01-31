U.S. Steel (X) Invests in Carnegie Foundry, Boosts Robotics & AI

United States Steel Corporation X recently announced a strategic investment and partnership with Carnegie Foundry, a leading robotics and AI studio. The companies will work on boosting industrial automation driven by advanced robotics and AI.

The investment will be used by Carnegie to speed up venture opportunities—commercializing and expanding its industrial automation portfolio of robotics and AI technologies in advanced manufacturing, automated warehouses and supply chains, industrial robotics, integrated systems, autonomous mobility, voice analytics and more.

Carnegie Foundry, in partnership with the National Robotics Engineering Center at Carnegie Mellon University, develops and commercializes cutting-edge intellectual propertyand advanced prototypes.

U.S. Steel along with anchor investor, Oshkosh Corporation will be on the Carnegie Foundry Board of Directors as part of the strategic partnership.

U.S. Steel, with its investment in Carnegie Foundry, will continue to develop the Best for All strategy — innovating mediums to serve through profitable solutions for people and the planet. The partnership’s primary objective is innovation in robotics and designing autonomous solutions for the industry. These highly-advanced technologies will be necessary to meet customers’ needs to maintain a strong supply chain.

Shares of U.S. Steel have moved up 7.7% in the past year compared with a 31.3% rise of the industry.

The company, in its fourth-quarter call, noted that it entered 2022 from a position of strength and is focused on continuing its disciplined approach to creating shareholder value. It expects 2022 to be another strong year for the company. Its balance sheet has been transformed and its capital allocation priorities have enhanced direct returns to shareholders, U.S. Steel noted.

