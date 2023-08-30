U.S. Steel (X) Explores Strategic Alternatives Amid Proposals

In a recent letter addressed to its stockholders, United States Steel Corporation X informed that it is exploring strategic alternatives in response to multiple unsolicited proposals, including partial acquisitions and a complete buyout.

The company has reportedly entered into confidentiality agreements with multiple third parties. The agreement includes sharing essential due diligence information within the confines of these confidentiality agreements. The primary goal is to establish an equitable and competitive process that maximizes value for the shareholders, concurrently reducing potential risks linked with the execution of various transactions.

The letter, jointly penned by Chairman David Sutherland and CEO David Burritt, outlines the company's plan to share due diligence information as it delves deeper into these unsolicited proposals. With transparency as a cornerstone, U.S. Steel is committed to involving its board and external advisors in thoroughly evaluating all available options. Crucially, the company's intent to make this review process public is seen as an open invitation for interested parties to contribute their perspectives.

While a definite timeline for this process remains uncertain, U.S. Steel is committed to an expedited yet thorough evaluation. The company's emphasis on the swift movement of its board, management team and external advisors reflects its seriousness in completing this review efficiently.

One of the prominent players in this acquisition landscape is Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. CLF, which has made a substantial $7.3 billion cash-and-stock offer. Last week, a bid fromprivately-held steel company Esmark for U.S. Steel had fallen through, leaving ArcelorMittal SA MT as the sole known contender, apart from Cleveland-Cliffs. With Esmark's withdrawal, the competitive landscape has narrowed, possibly indicating a head-to-head showdown in the acquisition race.

U.S. Steel has strategically invested in state-of-the-art electric arc furnace steelmaking and finishing capabilities, alongside focusing on carbon footprint reduction.

U.S. Steel’s second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.92 per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86. Revenues fell around 20% year over year to $5,008 million in the reported quarter but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,942.8 million.

Another prominent U.S. steel producer, Nucor Corporation NUE, reported earnings of $5.81 per share for second-quarter 2023, down from earnings of $9.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings per share topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.59. NUE recorded net sales of $9,523.3 million, down around 19% year over year. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9,733.8 million.

Shares of U.S. Steel have gained 35% in the past year compared with a 40.5% rise of its industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Steel currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), while Cleveland-Cliffs, ArcelorMittal and Nucor each carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

