U.S. Steel (X) Executes MOU With Equinor for Hydrogen and CCS

United States Steel Corporation X announced the execution of a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Equinor US Holdings Inc., an affiliate of Equinor ASA. Per the MOU, the companies will assess the potential for carbon capture and storage (“CCS”) and hydrogen development in the tri-state region of Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

At present, hydrogen-based steel processes and CCS are the most promising and sustainable technologies being developed.

The main objective of the MOU is to study the technological and commercial possibilities for hydrogen and CCS. The industry leaders recognize the potential for natural gas along with CCS in the reduction of carbon emissions. The companies intend to explore and demonstrate the potential opportunities for natural gas with CCS to achieve decarbonization goals.

The scope of work of the MOU includes the evaluation of regional hydrogen and CCS potential, appropriate customer and supplier screenings, blue hydrogen advocacy, CCS as well as studying renewable energy synergies.

Shares of U.S. Steel have surged 239.5% in the past year compared with 145.7% rise of the industry.

U.S. Steel recently announced guidance for second-quarter 2021. The company’s adjusted EBITDA is projected to be around $1.2 billion. The adjusted net income is forecast to be roughly $880 million and excludes impacts mainly associated with certain restructuring and asset impairment charges. Also, the company expects second-quarter adjusted earnings per share to be around $3.08.

