U.S. Steel (X) Earnings Top Estimates in Q1 on Higher Prices

United States Steel Corporation X logged a profit of $882 million or $3.02 per share in first-quarter 2022, rising from a profit of $91 million or 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were $3.05 per share. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.00.



Revenues rose around 43% year over year to $5,234 million in the reported quarter. It missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,340.9 million. The company benefited from a surge in prices across its segments in the quarter. However, its overall shipments dropped around 6% year over year in the quarter.

Segment Highlights

Flat-Rolled: The segment recorded a profit of $513 million in the first quarter, up more than three-fold year over year.



Steel shipments in the segment fell roughly 16% year over year to 1,947,000 tons. Average realized price per ton in the unit was $1,368, up around 54% year over year.



Mini Mill: The segment recorded a profit of $278 million in the quarter, up more than two-fold year over year. Shipments were 507,000 tons (up 13%) while average realized price per ton was $1,372, up around 42% year over year.



U.S. Steel Europe: The segment posted profits of $264 million, up more than two-fold year over year. Shipments in the segment rose around 6% year over year to 1,110,000 tons. Average realized price per ton for the unit was $1,109, up around 48% year over year.



Tubular: The segment posted a profit of $77 million against a loss of $29 million in the year-ago quarter. Shipments rose roughly 44% year over year to 128,000 tons. Average realized price per ton for the unit was $2,349, up roughly 71% year over year.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $2,866 million, up around 281% year over year. Long-term debt fell roughly 32% year over year to $3,917 million.

Outlook

U.S. Steel said that it sees the second quarter of 2022 to be its all-time best second quarter as it expects its balanced customer portfolio, raw materials integration and operating leverage to boost adjusted EBITDA and support another quarter of strong EBITDA margin and cash generation.

Price Performance

The company’s shares are up 40.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 9.6% rise.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.