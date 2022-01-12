U.S. Steel (X) Chooses Osceola for Advanced Steelmaking Facility

United States Steel Corporation X announced that its next-generation highly sustainable and technologically advanced steel mill will be sited in Osceola, AR. It will be near U. S. Steel’s cutting-edge Big River Steel plant. The site is designed to bring together the most advanced technology to form the steel mill of the future, which provides profitable solutions for its customers.

The new mill is engineered to increase the company’s customer advantages as it plots a bold path toward a more sustainable future. The optimized steel production facility is projected to mark two electric arc furnaces (EAFs) with 3 million tons annually of advanced steelmaking capability, a state-of-the-art endless casting and rolling line and advanced finishing capabilities. This first use of endless casting and rolling technology in the United States brings considerable energy, efficiency and capability enhancements to U.S. Steel’s operations.

This project will apply to become LEED certified upon completion. The site selection is subject to several factors, including final agreements with key partners. The permitting for the project is ongoing and U.S. Steel looks to break ground in the first quarter of this year, with project completion and full operation anticipated in 2024.

The new steelmaking facility, once completed, in combination with Big River Steel will create a 6.3 million ton mega mill, skilled to deliver many of the most advanced and sustainable steels in North America.

Shares of U.S. Steel have gained 7.9% in the past year compared with a 31.4% rise of the industry.

The company, last month, announced its fourth-quarter outlook. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter is forecast to be roughly $1.65 billion.

The company’s Flat-rolled segment is projected to deliver adjusted EBITDA approaching $1 billion in the fourth quarter and EBITDA margins near the third-quarter record levels.

The Mini Mill segment is expected to continue delivering EBITDA margins similar to the third quarter’s record performance regardless of lower volumes due to cautious seasonal buying, reflecting the high-quality earnings in the Mini Mill segment.

The company expects the European segment to deliver lower EBITDA than the third quarter’s record performance, impacted by lower steel prices, unfavorable currency impacts and higher planned outage. The Tubular segment is projected to deliver improved EBITDA performance compared with the previous quarter on higher steel selling prices.

