United States Steel Corporation X and Nippon Steel Corporation (“NSC”) have officially entered into a definitive agreement. Per the terms, NSC will acquire U.S. Steel in an all-cash deal at $55 per share. This transaction — valued at approximately $14.1 billion-plus assumed debt and equating to a total enterprise value of $14.9 billion — represents a significant development in the steel industry.

The purchase price of $55 per share marks a substantial 40% premium over U.S. Steel's closing stock price as of Dec 15, 2023. The board of directors of HNSC and U.S. Steel have unanimously approved the transaction.

NSC's strategic move to acquire U.S. Steel is aimed at augmenting its global manufacturing and technology capabilities. The acquisition will facilitate an expansion of NSC's geographical reach, allowing it to better serve stakeholders, including customers and society at large. This strategic expansion will notably increase NSC's production in the United States, complementing its existing strongholds in Japan, ASEAN and India.

With the acquisition, NSC's anticipated total annual crude steel capacity is projected to reach 86 million tons, aligning with its strategic objective of achieving 100 million tons of global crude steel capacity annually.

The transaction is slated to conclude in the second or the third quarter of the calendar year 2024, subject to approval by U.S. Steel's shareholders, customary regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions. NSC secured financing commitments from certain Japanese banks to fund the acquisition, with plans to proceed mainly through borrowings. The transaction is not contingent on any financing conditions, underscoring the confidence and commitment of NSC in finalizing this transformative deal.

NSC underscored the synergies arising from the transaction, emphasizing the amalgamation of cutting-edge technologies and manufacturing capabilities. Commending U.S. Steel's technological prowess, historical legacy and skilled workforce, NSC expressed confidence in mutually elevated aspirations. The commitment to honor existing union contracts was reiterated. NSC looks forward to collaborative endeavors with U.S. Steel to solidify its position as the 'Best Steelmaker with World-Leading Capabilities.'

Emphasizing the transaction's strategic alignment with both companies' interests, NSC highlighted its immediate value for U.S. Steel shareholders and the prospective enhancement of long-term growth for NSC. The company expressed confidence in leveraging advancements in steelmaking to unlock potential and create enduring value for various stakeholders, encompassing customers, employees, suppliers, communities and shareholders.

Shares of U.S. Steel have surged 100.9% in the past year compared with a 32.1% rise of its industry.



