Markets
X

U.S. Steel Turns To Profit In Q4; Stock Up

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp.(X) reported fourth quarter 2020 net earnings of $49 million or $0.22 per share, compared to a net loss of $668 million or $3.93 per share in the fourth quarter 2019.

Adjusted net loss narrowed to $60 million or $0.27 per share, from $109 million or $0.64 per share in the previous year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the fourth-quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales for the quarter were $2.56 billion, down from $2.82 billion in the previous year. Analysts expected revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter.

X closed Thursday's regular trading at $18.73 up $0.35 or 1.90 percent. In the after-hours trade, the stock further gained $1.12 or 5.98 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

X

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular