U.S. Steel Stock Plummets as the Dow Holds Its Ground After Record Close

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the other main U.S. stock indexes were poised to open more or less flat.

The main U.S. stock indexes were poised to open more or less flat.

U.S. stock futures were flat after markets set more records on Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at almost 28,376, the 18th record close of 2019. The S&P 500 closed at 3,205, the 31st record close . And the Nasdaq Composite closed at just under 8,888, the 27th record. It’s been a good year for U.S. stocks.

Futures weren’t doing much Friday. Dow and Nasdaq futures were up less than 0.1%. S&P 500 futures were flat.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was up 0.3% in overseas trading. Europe’s FTSE 100 Index gained 0.1%.

United States Steel (ticker: X) is going in the other direction. The company cut its earnings guidance and reduced its quarterly dividend from 5 cents to a penny per share. In contrast with the market, it’s been a tough year for that stock. U.S. Steel shares were down more than 26% year to date as of Thursday’s close, and fell another 5.7% in premarket trading.

Nike (NKE) stock also lost ground, sliding about 1.5%. The company beat Wall Street earnings estimates when reporting numbers after the close of trading Thursday. But the stock is up more than 36% year to date, near all time highs. The earnings report wasn’t bad news.

Two notable stocks were downgraded by analysts on Friday

Hershey (HSY) was cut from the equivalent of Buy to Hold at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Valuation may have something to do with this ratings action. Hershey stock trades for about 24 times estimated 2020 earnings, a premium to the broader stock market. Shares are up more than 36% year to date. They slipped 0.6% in premarket trading.

Finally, chemical giant LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) was cut from the equivalent of Buy to Hold at RBC. Shares weren’t moving in premarket trading. The health of the domestic petrochemical industry is dependent on the price of oil and natural gas, as well as the state of global economic growth. It’s been a reasonable year for Lyondell shareholders. The stock is up about 15% year to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.