U.S. Steel Slips To Loss In Q2; But Results Top Estimates

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) reported second quarter 2020 net loss of $589 million or $3.36 per share, compared to net earnings of $68 million or $0.39 per share in the prior year.

Adjusted net loss was $469 million or $2.67 per share compared to adjusted net earnings of $78 million or $0.45 per share last year.

Net sales for the quarter declined to $2.09 billion from $3.55 billion in the previous year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report a loss of $2.82 per share and revenues of $1.84 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

