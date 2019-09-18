U.S. Steel Shares Tank 8% On Weak Q3 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Shares of U.S. Steel Corp. (X) slipped 8 in the extended session Wednesday after the American steel maker issued a weak outlook for the third quarter.

The Pittsburgh-based company expects a loss of $0.35 per shares for the third quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect a loss of $0.07 per share.

The company cited a December fire at its Clairton coke-making facility and restructuring charges.

U.S. Steel said the impact of falling steel prices through the second quarter, combined with the impact of a larger than expected drop in scrap prices on market sentiment, is expected to negatively impact Flat-rolled earnings in the second half of the year.

The company sadi two blast furnaces will remain idled through at least the end of the year. Based on the continued idling of two U.S. blast furnaces and current demand forecasts, the company now expect full year Flat-rolled shipments to third party customers to be about 10.7 million tons.

The company added that it continues to execute labor productivity strategy at U. S. Steel Europe, which includes a headcount reduction of 2,500 by the end of 2021.

X closed Wednesday's trading at $12.45, down $0.51 or 3.94%, on the NYSE. The stock further dropped $1.00 or 8.03% in the after-hours trade.

