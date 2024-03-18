News & Insights

US Markets
X

U.S. Steel posts weak Q1 profit forecast on lower demand in tubular segment

Credit: REUTERS/Quinn Glabicki

March 18, 2024 — 09:38 am EDT

Written by Aatreyee Dasgupta for Reuters ->

March 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Steel X.N, whose deal to be bought by Japan's Nippon Steel 5401.T has run into political resistance, including from President Joe Biden, forecast first-quarter earnings below estimates on Monday due to lower demand in its tubular business.

The company's tubular business produces steel casing and tubing, line pipes and mechanical tubing, catering to customers primarily in the oil, gas and petrochemical markets.

"Lower selling prices are expected to negatively impact the segment's financial performance. Additionally, lower shipment volumes are anticipated as rig counts remain stagnant and natural gas demand softens due to a mild winter," U.S. Steel said.

The company forecast first-quarter adjusted earnings per share between 80 cents and 84 cents per share, below analysts' average estimate of 89 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

The weak profit outlook comes at a time when Nippon's $14.9-billion deal to acquire U.S. Steel has run into opposition from lawmakers in the United States, who have cited national security concerns.

The opposition peaked last week, after President Biden said the company must remain a domestically owned U.S. firm.

(Reporting by Aatreyee Dasgupta in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Aatreyee.Dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

X

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.