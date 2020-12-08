U.S. Steel Exercises Call Option To Buy Remaining Equity Of Big River Steel For $774 Mln

Markets
(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) said Tuesday that it has exercised its call option to buy the remaining equity of Big River Steel for about $774 million from cash on hand. The company ended November with about $2.9 billion of liquidity, including over $1.7 billion of cash.

The company expects to close the deal in the first quarter of 2021, and the deal to be immediately accretive to earnings with the potential for significant synergies to further support long-term value creation.

U.S. Steel acquired a 49.9% stake in the company in October of 2019 with an option to acquire the remaining stake.

The company said the deal supports the continued achievement of as much as $1 billion in capital and operational cash improvements by 2022.

