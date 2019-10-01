U.S. Steel Enters JV Partnership With Big River Steel; Acquires 49.9% Stake

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) entered a joint venture partnership agreement with Big River Steel under which U. S. Steel will acquire a 49.9 percent ownership interest at a purchase price of approximately $700 million. The company has an option to acquire the remaining 50.1 percent.

Big River operates a LEED-certified Flex Mill in northeast Arkansas, which is an advanced flat-rolled mill in North America. Big River's Phase II-A expansion is expected to double the mill's hot-rolled steel production capacity to 3.3 million tons annually.

The enterprise value of Big River, including its Phase II-A expansion, is approximately $2.325 billion.

