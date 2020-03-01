U.S. Steel Acquires Remaining 50% Stake In USS-POSCO Industries

(RTTNews) - U. S. Steel said it has closed on the purchase of POSCO-California Corporation's 50% partnership interest in USS-POSCO Industries.

In the near term, U. S. Steel plans to operate USS-POSCO Industries as a separate entity.

"After a long, collaborative relationship, U. S. Steel and POSCAL concluded that ownership of UPI by a single group represents the best opportunity for UPI to continue operating effectively and serve its customers," the company said.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.