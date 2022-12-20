U.S. Steel : United Steelworkers Ratify New Collective Bargaining Agreements

(RTTNews) - United States Steel Corp. (X) announced the ratification of new successor four-year collective bargaining agreements by the United Steelworkers (USW). The new agreements are retroactive to September 1, 2022 and will continue through September 1, 2026.

The agreements cover about 11,000 USW- represented employees at the company's domestic flat-rolled facilities, iron ore mining facilities and applicable tubular operations.

As part of the collective bargaining process, U. S. Steel and the USW leveraged the overfunded Other Post-Employment Benefit plans to support the benefits provided to employees. The plans were modified to allow U.S. Steel to cover additional legally permissible benefits previously paid by the Corporation.

