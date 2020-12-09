Markets
U.S. states, FTC file antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

Diane Bartz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a big coalition of states sued Facebook Inc FB.O on Wednesday, saying that the social media company broke antitrust law.

The FTC said in a statement that it would seek an injunction that "could, among other things: require divestitures of assets, including Instagram and WhatsApp."

In its complaint, the coalition of 46 states, Washington, D.C. and Guam also asked for Facebook's acquisitions of Instagram and WhatsApp to be judged to be illegal.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Lisa Shumaker)

