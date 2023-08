U.S. state of Georgia appears set to file charges against Donald Trump -court document

WASHINGTON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. state of Georgia appears set to charge Donald Trump with a variety of charges, including racketeering, conspiracy and false statements, according to a two-page docket report posted to the Fulton County court's website.

The Fulton County clerk's office could not immediately be reached for comment on the docket report, which is no longer available on the court's website.

Representatives for the county could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; writing Susan Heavey; editing by Rami Ayyub)

