US Markets
GOOGL

U.S. state of Arizona files consumer fraud lawsuit against Google

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Arizona on Wednesday filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google alleging that the company used "deceptive" and "unfair" practices to obtain the location data of users.

May 27 (Reuters) - Arizona on Wednesday filed a consumer fraud lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google alleging that the company used "deceptive" and "unfair" practices to obtain the location data of users.

"Google collects detailed information about its users, including their physical locations, to target users for advertising. Often, this is done without the users' consent or knowledge", Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    May 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular