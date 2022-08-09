U.S. State Dept. approves potential sale of Javelin missiles to Brazil -Pentagon

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Javelin missiles and related equipment to Brazil for an estimated cost of up to $74 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

The prime contractors will be the Raytheon/Lockheed Martin Javelin Joint Venture, the Pentagon said.

