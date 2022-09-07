Companies
U.S. State Dept OKs possible sale of F-16 equipment to Pakistan -Pentagon

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-16 aircraft sustainment and related equipment to Pakistan in a deal valued at up to $450 million, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

The principal contractor will be Lockheed Martin CorpLMT.N, the Pentagon said.

