Companies
BA

U.S. State Department approves $2.37 bln more in potential arms sales to Taiwan -Pentagon

Contributors
Mike Stone Reuters
D.C. Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/JOSH SMITH

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to $2.37 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of 100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems to Taiwan in a deal that has a potential value of up to $2.37 billion, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Reuters has reported the White House was moving forward with five separate sales of sophisticated military equipment to Taiwan with a total value of around $5 billion as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on China and concerns rise about Beijing's intentions toward Taiwan.

(Reporting by Mike Stone in Washington, D.C. Editing by Chris Reese)

((mike.stone1@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/MichaelStone; +1 646 223 6228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular