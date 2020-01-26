U.S. state AGs, Justice Dept officials to meet and coordinate on Google probe- sources

U.S. state attorneys general will meet Justice Department attorneys next week to share information on their investigations into Alphabet Inc's Google, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.
