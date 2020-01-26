Markets

U.S. state AGs, Justice Dept officials to meet and coordinate on Google probe- sources

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN

U.S. state attorneys general will meet Justice Department attorneys next week to share information on their investigations into Alphabet Inc's Google, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular