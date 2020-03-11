U.S. sporting goods retailer Modell's files for bankruptcy protection

March 11 (Reuters) - Sporting goods retailer Modell's Sporting Goods filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. bankruptcy court in New Jersey on Wednesday, citing a challenging retail environment.

The privately owned company, which calls itself the oldest U.S. family owned and operated sporting goods retailer, said it will continue to explore recapitalization through a potential sale of some or all its assets.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.