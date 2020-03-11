U.S. sporting goods retailer Modell's files for bankruptcy protection

US Markets

Sporting goods retailer Modell's Sporting Goods filed for Chapter 11 protection in the U.S. bankruptcy court in New Jersey on Wednesday, citing a challenging retail environment.

The privately owned company, which calls itself the oldest U.S. family owned and operated sporting goods retailer, said it will continue to explore recapitalization through a potential sale of some or all its assets.

