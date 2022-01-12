Commodities

U.S. soybean production hits new record - USDA

Contributor
Mark Weinraub Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALEKSANDRA MICHALSKA

The U.S. soybean crop that farmers harvested in the fall of 2021 was the largest on record, as yields were bigger than previously estimated, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday.

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crop that farmers harvested in the fall of 2021 was the largest on record, as yields were bigger than previously estimated, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday.

USDA pegged the U.S. soy crop at 4.435 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.4 bushels per acre. That was up from its December estimates of a harvest of 4.425 billion bushels and yields of 51.2 bushels per acre.

Analysts were expecting the report to show a soybean harvest of 4.443 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.3 bushels per acre, according to the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

((mark.weinraub@thomsonreuters.com; +1 313 484 5282; Reuters Messaging: mark.weinraub.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Commodities Videos

Goldman’s Currie Says Commodities Are Best Place to Be Right Now

Jan 06, 2022

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular