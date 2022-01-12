U.S. soybean production hits new record - USDA

CHICAGO, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean crop that farmers harvested in the fall of 2021 was the largest on record, as yields were bigger than previously estimated, the U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday.

USDA pegged the U.S. soy crop at 4.435 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.4 bushels per acre. That was up from its December estimates of a harvest of 4.425 billion bushels and yields of 51.2 bushels per acre.

Analysts were expecting the report to show a soybean harvest of 4.443 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 51.3 bushels per acre, according to the average of estimates given in a Reuters poll.

(Reporting by Mark Weinraub)

