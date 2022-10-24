Stocks

U.S. soy harvest 80% complete, corn 61%, ahead of average -USDA

Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Jim Young

CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean harvest was 80% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly progress report on Monday, ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 77% and the five-year average of 67% after a week of mostly clear skies helped speed fieldwork.

The U.S. corn harvest was 61% complete, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year above of 52% but just behind the average analyst estimate of 62%. The United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the second-largest supplier of soybeans.

With the harvest winding down, the government has stopped releasing corn and soybean condition ratings. The USDA last rated 53% of the corn crop and 57% of the soybeans in good to excellent condition as of Oct. 16.

Drought remains a concern in the southern Plains. In Kansas, the top U.S. winter wheat producer, subsoil moisture was short to very short in 91% of the state as of Sunday, the USDA said.

Welcome rains fell Monday in portions of Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, but more than half the Plains wheat belt is likely to remain too dry, the Commodity Weather Group said in a daily client note.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn harvested (percent)

62

58-66

45

61

Soybeans harvested (percent)

77

75-81

63

80

Winter wheat planted (percent)

81

78-85

69

79

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by Paul Simao and David Gregorio)

