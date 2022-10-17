U.S. soy harvest 63% complete, corn 45% after mostly dry week -USDA
CHICAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. soybean harvest was 63% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly progress report on Monday, ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 60% and the five-year average of 52% as farmers took advantage of mostly dry weather for fieldwork.
The U.S. corn harvest was 45% complete, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year above of 40% but just behind the average analyst estimate of 46%.
"The generally dry conditions statewide have allowed farmers to make steady progress," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement.
"For the first time since August 2013, all of the state is experiencing some form of abnormal dryness," Naig added. Iowa is the largest U.S. corn producer and the No. 2 soybean grower after Illinois.
Globally, the United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the second-largest supplier of soybeans.
U.S. corn condition ratings declined while soybean ratings were unchanged. The USDA rated 53% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, while soybeans held st 57% good-to-excellent. Analysts on average had expected no change.
Farmers continued planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023, although dry conditions remain a concern in the southern Plains. The USDA said 69% of the U.S. crop had been seeded as of Sunday, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 68% and the five-year average, also 68%.
In Kansas, the biggest U.S. winter wheat grower, subsoil moisture was short to very short in 89% of the state, the USDA said.
All figures in percent:
Category
Analyst average
Analyst range
USDA last week
USDA this week
Corn harvested (percent)
46
42-52
31
45
Corn condition*
54
53-54
54
53
Soybeans harvested (percent)
60
55-63
44
63
Soybeans condition*
57
56-57
57
57
Winter wheat planted (percent)
68
66-70
55
69
*Percent good/excellent
