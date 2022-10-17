Stocks

U.S. soy harvest 63% complete, corn 45% after mostly dry week -USDA

Julie Ingwersen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DANE RHYS

The U.S. soybean harvest was 63% complete as of Sunday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in a weekly progress report on Monday, ahead of the average estimate in a Reuters analyst poll of 60% and the five-year average of 52% as farmers took advantage of mostly dry weather for fieldwork.

The U.S. corn harvest was 45% complete, the USDA said, ahead of the five-year above of 40% but just behind the average analyst estimate of 46%.

"The generally dry conditions statewide have allowed farmers to make steady progress," Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said in a statement.

"For the first time since August 2013, all of the state is experiencing some form of abnormal dryness," Naig added. Iowa is the largest U.S. corn producer and the No. 2 soybean grower after Illinois.

Globally, the United States is the world's biggest corn exporter and the second-largest supplier of soybeans.

U.S. corn condition ratings declined while soybean ratings were unchanged. The USDA rated 53% of the U.S. corn crop in good to excellent condition, down 1 percentage point from the previous week, while soybeans held st 57% good-to-excellent. Analysts on average had expected no change.

Farmers continued planting winter wheat that will be harvested in 2023, although dry conditions remain a concern in the southern Plains. The USDA said 69% of the U.S. crop had been seeded as of Sunday, ahead of the average analyst estimate of 68% and the five-year average, also 68%.

In Kansas, the biggest U.S. winter wheat grower, subsoil moisture was short to very short in 89% of the state, the USDA said.

All figures in percent:

Category

Analyst average

Analyst range

USDA last week

USDA this week

Corn harvested (percent)

46

42-52

31

45

Corn condition*

54

53-54

54

53

Soybeans harvested (percent)

60

55-63

44

63

Soybeans condition*

57

56-57

57

57

Winter wheat planted (percent)

68

66-70

55

69

*Percent good/excellent

(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editing by David Gregorio)

