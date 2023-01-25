U.S. Southwest flight cancellation probe looks at scheduling practices

By David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) said on Wednesday it is investigating whether Southwest Airlines LUV.N engaged in "unrealistic scheduling of flights" in December when it was hit by a systems meltdown and canceled thousands of flights.

Southwest canceled more than 16,000 flights in the week ending Dec. 29 after its crew scheduling software failed to handle staffing changes. Congress has hearings planned on the cancellations.

Southwest said it will "cooperate with any inquiry or request from government oversight or elected officials." The airline defended its scheduling saying its "holiday flight schedule was thoughtfully designed and offered to our customers with the backing of a solid plan to operate it, and with ample staffing."

The airline added "while working to recover, our systems and processes became stressed by multiple days of flight cancellations across 50 airports in the wake of an unprecedented storm."

Southwest is set to report earnings on Thursday and has warned the meltdown will result in a pre-tax hit of up to $825 million from lost revenue.

USDOT added it "will leverage the full extent of its investigative and enforcement power to ensure consumers are protected and this process will continue to evolve as the Department learns more."

USDOT fines for airline consumer violations are often a fraction of potential penalties. Last year, Air Canada agreed to a $4.5 million settlement to resolve a USDOT investigation into refund delays.

USDOT initially sought $25.5 million; Air Canada got $2.5 million credited for passenger refunds and paid just $2 million in fines.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Grant McCool)

