U.S., South Korea pledge cooperation on potential use of nuclear arms - WSJ

April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. has agreed to give South Korea a greater voice in consultations on a potential American nuclear response to any attack from North Korea in return for swearing off developing its own nuclear weapon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing U.S. officials.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

