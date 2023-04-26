News & Insights

US Markets

U.S., South Korea pledge cooperation on potential use of nuclear arms - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/SOUTH KOREAN DEFENSE MINISTRY

April 26, 2023 — 05:31 am EDT

Written by Kanjyik Ghosh for Reuters ->

April 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. has agreed to give South Korea a greater voice in consultations on a potential American nuclear response to any attack from North Korea in return for swearing off developing its own nuclear weapon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing U.S. officials.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Kanjyik.Ghosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.