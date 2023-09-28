News & Insights

U.S. soldier Travis King arrives in Texas after release from North Korea -CNN

September 28, 2023 — 03:55 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Sept 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Army Private Travis King landed at a U.S. military base in Texas early on Thursday after being expelled from North Korea following his surprise dash across the heavily militarized border two months ago, CNN reported.

King arrived on a U.S. military flight, landing at Kelly Field at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, CNN cited a U.S. defense department official as saying.

