U.S. software mogul John McAfee dies by hanging in Spanish prison - lawyer says

BARCELONA, June 23 (Reuters) - U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee apparently hanged himself in his prison cell on Wednesday after the Spanish high court authorised his extradition to the United States, his lawyer told Reuters.

Known for his eccentric behaviour and videos, McAfee, 75, was a pioneer of anti-virus software and indicted in Tennessee on tax evasion charges. He also was charged in a cryptocurrency fraud case in New York.

Spain's high court agreed to extradite McAfee to the United States, a court document released on Wednesday said.

