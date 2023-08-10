U.S. Soccer appeals 'radical' antitrust ruling to US Supreme Court

By Mike Scarcella

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Soccer Federation has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down what it called a "radical" ruling that would broaden the scope of federal antitrust law and expose the organization and other members of associations to liability and damages.

U.S. Soccer's lawyers filed a petition challenging a decision by the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that revived a soccer promoter's case against U.S. Soccer and FIFA, the global governing body for soccer. The filing from law firm Latham & Watkins was docketed on Tuesday.

The underlying case focuses on a 2018 FIFA rule barring foreign soccer clubs from holding official matches in the U.S. Attorneys for New York-based plaintiff Relevent Sports, which wants to host such games on U.S. soil, have argued the policy unlawfully restrains competition, in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

U.S. Soccer is a member of FIFA, and the 2nd Circuit said that a plaintiff could maintain an antitrust conspiracy lawsuit by alleging an organization agreed to the rules of its association.

The appeals court's 3-0 ruling reinstated Relevent's lawsuit.

Representatives from U.S. Soccer and FIFA did not immediately respond on Thursday to requests for comment.

Attorneys for Relevent did not immediately respond to a similar request. Their filing in response to U.S. Soccer's petition is due on Sept. 7.

In its high court filing, U.S. Soccer said it had taken no "concerted action" as part of any alleged global conspiracy to bar foreign soccer matches in the U.S.

Latham's Gregory Garre warned the 2nd Circuit's "radical" decision would carry sweeping consequences if it is left in place.

The ruling, Garre wrote, "imperils thousands of entities that belong to membership associations providing procompetitive benefits across a wide range of industries."

He urged the Supreme Court to resolve what he said was a divide among U.S. appeals courts over the scope of liability to members of associations.

In dismissing Relevent's complaint, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni said Relevent failed to show that U.S. Soccer "agreed with anyone, let alone with all 210 other National Associations and countless leagues and teams to do anything."

Some foreign soccer teams play "friendly" matches in the U.S., but those games are not part of regular season standings.

The case is United States Soccer Federation Inc v. Relevent Sports LLC, et al, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 23-120.

For U.S. Soccer: Gregory Garre of Latham & Watkins

For Relevent: Jeffrey Kessler of Winston & Strawn

Read more:

FIFA, US Soccer must face antitrust lawsuit -US appeals court

FIFA, U.S. Soccer win dismissal of promoter's antitrust lawsuit in New York

(Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones)

((Mike.Scarcella@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.