U.S. slaps tariffs on French and German wines, aircraft parts amid EU dispute

WASHINGTON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - U.S. trade officials on Wednesday said they were increasing tariffs on certain European Union products, including aircraft-related parts and wines from France and Germany, amid an ongoing civil aircraft dispute between Washington and Brussels.

In a statement, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative said it was adding tariffs on aircraft manufacturing parts and certain non-sparkling wines as well as cognacs and other brandies from France and Germany.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Leslie Adler)

