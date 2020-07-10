US Markets
GOOG

U.S. slaps French goods with 25% tariff over digital tax, but delays effective date

Publisher
Reuters
Published

The Trump administration on Friday said it would slap additional duties of 25% on French imports valued at $1.3 billion in response to France's new digital services tax, but would delay implementation of the new tariffs for up to 180 days.

WASHINGTON, July 10 (Reuters) - The Trump administration on Friday said it would slap additional duties of 25% on French imports valued at $1.3 billion in response to France's new digital services tax, but would delay implementation of the new tariffs for up to 180 days.

The U.S. Trade Representative's office said the move would affect French goods such as cosmetics and handbags. It said the delayed implementation would allow further time to resolve the issue, including through discussions in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The U.S. move follows a U.S. Section 301 probe which concluded the French tax discriminates against U.S. tech firms such as Google Facebook and Apple Inc . (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler) ((andrea.shalal@tr.com; +1 202-815-7432;)) Keywords: USA TRADE/FRANCE (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOG FB AAPL GOOGL

Latest US Markets Videos

    Investing Strategies: Twilio CFO Discusses Driving Forces Behind Strong Growth

    Twilio's May quarterly report was a game changer for the stock, with shares surging a whopping 40% the session after the earnings announcement. And Twilio stock hasn't looked back since.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular