U.S. slams Turkey's renewed seismic survey push in eastern Mediterranean

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday slammed Turkey's renewed push to send a vessel to carry out seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, accusing Ankara of stoking tensions and 'deliberately' complicating the resumption of any talks with Greece.

"The United States deplores Turkey’s October 11 announcement of renewed Turkish survey activity in areas over which Greece asserts jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"Coercion, threats, intimidation, and military activity will not resolve tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean. We urge Turkey to end this calculated provocation and immediately begin exploratory talks with Greece," she said.

On Monday, Turkish ship Oruc Reis set sail to carry out seismic surveys in the eastern Mediterranean, prompting Greece to issue a furious new demand for European Union sanctions on Ankara in a row over offshore exploration rights.

France also expressed its concern after Oruc Reis began its voyage. Greece's foreign ministry described the move as a "major escalation" and a "direct threat to peace in the region". Turkey, meanwhile, accused Athens of fuelling tensions.

The Oruc Reis intends to carry out work south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo, which is close to Turkey's coast.

