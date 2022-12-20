US Markets

U.S. single-family housing starts drop in November

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

December 20, 2022 — 08:43 am EST

Written by Lucia Mutikani for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbled in November as higher mortgage rates continued to depress housing market activity.

Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, dropped 4.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 828,000 units last month, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. Starts for housing projects with five units or more rose 4.8% to a rate of 584,000 units.

That offset some of the drag from single-family housing units, resulting in overall housing starts falling only 0.5% to a rate of 1.427 million units last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would slide to a rate of 1.400 million units. Permits for future home construction plunged 11.2% to a rate of 1.342 million units.

(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Lucia.Mutikani@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.