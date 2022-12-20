U.S. single-family housing starts drop in November

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. single-family homebuilding tumbled in November as higher mortgage rates continued to depress housing market activity.

Single-family housing starts, which account for the bulk of homebuilding, dropped 4.1% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 828,000 units last month, the Commerce Department reported on Tuesday. Starts for housing projects with five units or more rose 4.8% to a rate of 584,000 units.

That offset some of the drag from single-family housing units, resulting in overall housing starts falling only 0.5% to a rate of 1.427 million units last month.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast starts would slide to a rate of 1.400 million units. Permits for future home construction plunged 11.2% to a rate of 1.342 million units.

