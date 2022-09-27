Markets
U.S. Silica To Raise Prices Of Industrial And Specialty Products By 9% To 20%

(RTTNews) - Performance materials company U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) announced Tuesday that its Industrial and Specialty Products segment will increase prices for most of its non-contracted silica sand, aplite, limestone, diatomaceous earth, perlite, engineered clays and non-activated clay products used primarily in glass, filtration, foundry, paints, coatings, elastomers, roofing, chemicals, recreation, building products and other applications.

The price increases will range from 9% to 20% depending on the product and grade and go into effect for shipments beginning November 1, 2022.

These price increases are necessary to help offset significant and continuing cost increases in labor, transportation, materials and manufacturing costs.

