U.S. Silica (SLCA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA recorded first-quarter 2023 earnings of 57 cents per share against a loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted earnings in the reported quarter were 64 cents per share against a loss of 2 cents in the year-ago quarter. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.



U.S. Silica generated revenues of $442.2 million, up around 45% year over year, surpassing Zacks Consensus Estimate of $432.2 million. The company benefited from strong demand and improved pricing in the Oil and Gas segment.

Segmental Highlights

Revenues in the Oil & Gas division amounted to $300 million in the reported quarter, up 70% year over year and 10% sequentially. Sales volume increased 28% year over year to 3.921 million tons. The Oil & Gas contribution margin rose 16% sequentially and 146% year over year to $109.9 million or $28.03 per ton.



Revenues in the Industrial & Specialty Products division amounted to $142.2 million in the quarter, up 11% year over year and down 2% sequentially. Sales volume decreased 6% year over year to 1.013 million tons. The segment’s contribution margin was $42.9 million or $42.38 per ton in the quarter, down 7% sequentially and up 13% year over year.

Financials

At the end of the quarter, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $139.5 million, down 41.8% year over year. Long-term debt was $897 million, down 24.7% year over year.

Outlook

For the second quarter of 2023, U.S. Silica noted that its two business segments are well-placed in their respective markets. It has a strong portfolio of Industrial and Specialty Products that serve several essential, high-growth and attractive end markets, backed by a strong pipeline of products under development. It also expects growth in its underlying base business, along with pricing hikes and surcharges, to continue combating inflationary impacts.



In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects a multi-year growth cycle. The strength in WTI crude oil prices supports an active well completion environment in 2023.



The company is focused on delivering a free cash flow in 2023, deleveraging its balance sheet. It plans to generate significant operating cash flow in the year as well. It forecasts capital expenditure of $50-$60 million for the year.

Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Silica have lost 36.7% in the past year compared with a 20.1% decline of the industry.



SLCA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



