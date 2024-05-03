U.S. Silica (SLCA) Enters an All-Cash Deal With Apollo Funds

U.S. Silica Holdings SLCA, a producer of commercial silica utilized in various industrial applications and a logistics service provider to the oil and gas industry, has announced that it will be acquired in an all-cash deal by funds managed by affiliates of Apollo, a prominent global investment firm. The transaction will value SLCA at an approximate enterprise value of $1.85 billion.

In the announcement, U.S. Silica mentioned that its shareholders will receive $15.50 in cash per share of common stock owned at the time of the deal’s closure. The purchase price of $15.50 presents a premium of 18.7% over the closing price of U.S. Silica’s shares on Apr 25, 2024. Following the closure of the transaction, the company will go private. It will be delisted from the New York Stock exchange.

However, U.S. Silica will continue to operate under the same name and brand, even after going private. The company will be led by its current CEO and executive team. The deal is expected to be closed in the third quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions.

The agreement also includes the provision of a 45-day “go-shop” period until Jun 10, 2024. During this time, U.S. Silica and its financial advisor can actively seek alternative investment proposals from third parties.

U.S. Silica has stated that this acquisition will provide shareholders with a compelling cash value for their shares. The company believes that its partnership with Apollo funds will allow it to gain access to significant resources, deep industry expertise and enhanced flexibility as a private entity. By leveraging these, the company will be able to pursue the market opportunities presented to it and invest in innovative capabilities that enhance its value-added offerings for customers.

