U.S. Silica (SLCA) Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates in Q4

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. SLCA reported a net loss of $19 million or 25 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2021, against a profit of $4.6 million or 6 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted loss per share was 22 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 30 cents.

U.S. Silica generated revenues of $284.9 million, up 25% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $258.9 million.

Segment Highlights

Revenues in the Oil & Gas division amounted to $158.6 million in the fourth quarter, up 31.8% year over year and 11.8% sequentially. Overall sales volume increased 63% year over year to 3.096 million tons. Oil & Gas contribution margin rose 17% sequentially and declined 41.5% year over year to $30.1 million or $9.72 per ton.

Revenues in the Industrial & Specialty Products division amounted to $126.3 million in the fourth quarter, up 18.1% year over year and 0.6% sequentially. Overall sales volume increased 17% year over year to 1.085 million tons. The segment’s contribution margin was $41.5 million or $38.25 per ton in the quarter, up 1.2% sequentially and 8.3% year over year.

FY21 Results

Loss (as reported) for full-year 2021 was 45 cents per share compared with a loss of $1.55 per share a year ago. Net sales increased 30% year over year to $1.1 billion.

Financials

At the end of the year, the company’s cash and cash equivalents were $239.4 million, up 59% year over year. Long-term debt remained inched down 0.3% to $1,193.1 million.

Outlook

For the first quarter and 2022, U.S. Silica’s two business segments are well-positioned for sustainable, long-term growth in their respective markets. It has a strong portfolio of Industrial and Specialty Products that serve several essential, high-growth and attractive end markets, backed by a strong pipeline of new products under development, as well as pricing increases and surcharges, the company noted.

In the Oil & Gas segment, the company expects a multi-year growth cycle. The strength in commodity prices, especially WTI crude oil prices, along with increases in consumer spending support an active well completions environment in 2022.

The company intends to deliver free positive cash flow in 2022 and deleverage its balance sheet. It forecasts capital expenditures in the range of $40-60 million.

Price Performance

Shares of U.S. Silica have increased 3.3% in the past year against a 0.6% decline of the industry.



